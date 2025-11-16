E-Paper | February 23, 2026

Three suspects arrested for allegedly attacking cricketer Naseem Shah’s house in KP’s Lower Dir: police

Haleem Asad Published November 16, 2025
A file photo of pace bowler Naseem Shah. — X/@iNaseemShah
A file photo of pace bowler Naseem Shah. — X/@iNaseemShah
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Police in Lower Dir have arrested three suspects in connection with the attack on Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah’s residence in the Mayar area earlier this month, officials said on Saturday.

The attack had occurred in the early hours of November 10, when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the main gate of the cricketer’s house at around 1:45am, leaving bullet marks on doors, walls, and windows. The attackers had fled immediately, leaving the family shaken but unharmed.

A special police team, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigations Rashid Ahmed Khan, and comprising Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jandol Circle Alim Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) Mayar police station Idrees Khan, and Chief Information Officer (CIO) Hayat Muhammad Khan, investigated the case.

Reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence from the vicinity, the police said they identified and arrested the three suspects after Naseem’s father, Zafar Shah, nominated them in the case.

During interrogation, all three confessed to their involvement in the attack, the police claimed, adding that the motive behind the attack appeared to be tied to a recent land dispute between two local families.

“A few days before the incident, a disagreement over land had escalated. On the day of the attack, one party was cultivating wheat on the disputed land when the other party allegedly opened fire. As the relatives of Naseem’s mother were connected to one of the rival families, the cricketer’s house was targeted,” an official explained.

He added that further investigation into the case is underway, while authorities have enhanced security around the cricketer’s residence to prevent any further incidents.

Residents described Naseem Shah’s family as respected and law-abiding, expressing relief at the swift police action. “The arrests have brought some peace to our community,” a relative said.

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hollow applause
Updated 23 Feb, 2026

Hollow applause

The current account turnaround, though largely driven by import compression, rising remittances and bilateral debt rollovers, has eased external pressures.
Delayed appointment
23 Feb, 2026

Delayed appointment

THE recent appointment of a chief election commissioner for Azad Jammu & Kashmir has once again shone a ...
Fragile equilibrium
23 Feb, 2026

Fragile equilibrium

PAKISTAN is not short of food. It is short of resilience. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification...
March to war?
Updated 22 Feb, 2026

March to war?

With his huge build-up of forces around Iran, and frequent threats targeted at the Islamic Republic, the US president has created a very difficult situation for himself.
Paper proscriptions
22 Feb, 2026

Paper proscriptions

THE Punjab government’s decision to publicly list 89 banned and unregistered groups, and to warn citizens against...
Cricket politics again
Updated 22 Feb, 2026

Cricket politics again

Pakistan refused to play India at the ongoing T20 World Cup and only changed its mind in view of the game’s greater good. It is time for India to reciprocate.
Dawn News English
Subscribe