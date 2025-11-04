E-Paper | November 05, 2025

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis slams FIA’s Grade-18 attestation rule for foreign travel

Irfan Sadozai Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 11:45pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis on Tuesday took strong notice of a decision by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to make the attestation of a Grade-18 official mandatory for Pakistanis travelling abroad.

The ministry’s focal person, Ghulam Mustafa Malik, told Dawn that Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain called the move “unacceptable”.

“Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain has expressed reservations and said that no such decision will be accepted that will cause difficulties for overseas Pakistanis in travel,” Malik said.

“Although human trafficking is a big problem, it would be appropriate to avoid any move that would cause travel difficulties for overseas Pakistanis and the workforce going abroad for employment.”

Malik stated that the ministry has sent a clear message that the government is serious about protecting citizens’ fundamental rights and that no institution “will be allowed to impose unnecessary restrictions on public freedoms”.

“Now all Pakistanis who have a valid Protector Certificate will be able to travel abroad without hindrance and with peace of mind,” the focal person stated.

Overseas Pakistanis are important contributors to the economy through foreign remittances. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said last month that overseas workers’ remittances witnessed an increase of 8.41 per cent during the first quarter (July-September) of fiscal year 2025-26.

On a year-on-year basis, the SBP said workers’ remittances went up by 11.33pc in September to $3.183bn from $2.859bn during the same month last year.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe