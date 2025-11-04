E-Paper | November 04, 2025

ICC warns Sudan violence may constitute war crimes

AFP Published November 4, 2025
THE HAGUE: The prosecutor’s office at the International Criminal Court warned Monday that atrocities committed in the Sudanese city of El-Fasher could constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

After 18 months of siege, bombardment and starvation, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized control of the city on October 26, dislodging the army’s last stronghold in Sudan’s western Darfur region.

The ICC prosecutor’s office (OTP) voiced “profound alarm and deepest concern” over reports from El-Fasher about mass killings, rapes, and other crimes allegedly committed.

“These atrocities are part of a broader pattern of violence that has afflicted the entire Darfur region since April 2023,” said the OTP in a statement.

“Such acts, if substantiated, may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute,” the founding text of the ICC, added the OTP.

The UN has said more than 65,000 people have fled El-Fasher, including around 5,000 to the nearby town of Tawila, but tens of thousands remain trapped.

Before the final assault, roughly 260,000 people lived in the city.

Since the RSF takeover, reports have emerged of executions, sexual violence, looting, attacks on aid workers and abductions in and around El-Fasher, where communications remain largely cut off.

The RSF traces its origins to the Jan­jawe­­ed, a predominantly Arab militia accused of genocide in Darfur two decades ago.

Reports since El-Fasher’s fall have raised fears of a return to similar atrocities.

Last month, the ICC convicted a feared Janjaweed chief for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Darfur more than two decades ago.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

