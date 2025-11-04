E-Paper | November 04, 2025

Trump feels ‘badly’ for royal family over Andrew-Epstein saga

AFP Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 09:52am
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press aboard Air Force One as he heads to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after departing West Palm Beach, Florida on November 2, 2025. — AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press aboard Air Force One as he heads to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after departing West Palm Beach, Florida on November 2, 2025. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ABOARD Air Force ONE: US President Donald Trump said Sunday he felt “badly” for the UK royal family after King Charles III revoked his brother Andrew’s title of prince over his scandalous ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I feel very badly. I mean, it’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family,” Trump said when asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One about the recent saga.

“That’s been a tragic situation, and it’s too bad. I mean, I feel badly for the family.” Trump, 79, has faced his own political woes in recent months over his own alleged relationship with Epstein, the New York financier who died in prison in 2019.

Trump’s comments came as the British government said it would move to strip the former prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, of his honorary title of vice-admiral, his last remaining military rank.

The US president has frequently expressed admiration for Britain’s royal family, most recently when Charles hosted him for a lavish state visit in September.

Trump received a full state dinner at Windsor Castle, military parades, and a flyover during the visit.

But the so-called Epstein files have been the focal point of a controversy engulfing the second presidency of Trump, who was a longtime friend of Epstein.

In July, the Trump administration announced that it had discovered no new evidence justifying the release of additional documents or the opening of a new investigation into the matter.

Epstein died while awaiting trial for alleged sex trafficking of underage girls recruited to provide him with sexual massages.

Conspiracy theories

Authorities ruled his death a suicide, but it has fueled countless conspiracy theories among Trump’s voter base that he was murdered to prevent him from implicating high-profile figures.

Republican Trump has repeatedly denied any involvement with the Epstein affair, dismissing it as a “hoax” by rival Democrats.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

Trump 2.0
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe