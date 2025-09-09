Trump’s alleged birthday note to Epstein released

WASHINGTON: A lewd note allegedly from Donald Trump wishing late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein happy birthday in 2003 _ and alluding to their “wonderful secret” _ was released on Monday by Democratic lawmakers, after the US president denied it existed.

Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee, which is probing the handling of a criminal investigation into the disgraced financier, published the letter on social media after it was delivered by Epstein’s estate.

The note is situated on the sketched outline of a nude woman, and was allegedly part of a book compiled of letters from Epstein’s friends by his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, for the financier’s fiftieth birthday.­

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025