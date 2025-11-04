Uzbekistan Airways doubles flights to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Uzbekistan Embassy in Islamabad on Monday announced the expansion of its flight operations to Pakistan, enhancing connectivity between the two countries and reducing travel time from Islamabad to Tashkent to just two hours.

“Direct flights have cut travel time significantly, especially when layovers in Dubai have been eliminated,” an official from the Uzbekistan Embassy told Dawn.

Uzbekistan Airways, the national carrier of the Republic of Uzbekistan, now operates a total of four weekly flights between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, doubling the frequency of its Tashkent–Islamabad service while continuing its regular Tashkent–Lahore flights.

According to Uzbekistan Airways, the decision to expand services was driven by strong passenger demand, as previous Islamabad flights often operated at full capacity and tickets sold out days in advance.

“Tashkent–Islamabad–Tashkent” flights operate twice weekly, every Tuesday and Saturday, while “Tashkent–Lahore–Tashkent” flights operate twice weekly, every Wednesday and Friday.

The embassy said that with this expansion, Uzbekistan Airways has strengthened its role as a key bridge between Central and South Asia, offering Pakistani travelers greater choice, convenience, and connectivity to destinations across the world.

Flights from Tashkent to Islamabad take around two hours, providing a fast and efficient link between the two capitals. One-way fares start at approximately $200, while round-trip tickets are available from $400, making this route one of the most affordable and time-saving options for business, education, and leisure travelers alike.

The embassy added that the “Tashkent–Lahore” route is equally attractive, with one-way fares from about $200 and round-trip fares from $400. All flights are operated on modern, comfortable aircraft, ensuring passengers enjoy world-class onboard service, professional crews, and the highest safety standards.

Tashkent International Airport, the airline’s primary hub, is strategically positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, offering passengers efficient connections and a comfortable travel experience.

Beyond direct travel between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, the airport serves as a strategic transit hub, connecting travelers to over 50 international destinations across Europe, North America, the Middle East, East Asia and Southeast Asia.

Passengers flying via Tashkent can enjoy smooth transit connections to major global cities including Istanbul, Frankfurt, Paris, London, New York, Moscow, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Baku, Astana, Batumi and many more.

According to the embassy, this extensive network makes Uzbekistan Airways an increasingly popular choice for Pakistani travelers seeking both regional and long-haul connections, combining competitive pricing with superior comfort and efficiency.

The embassy said that Uzbekistan and Pakistan share centuries-old historical, cultural and spiritual ties rooted in the heritage of the Silk Road and Islamic civilization. The enhanced air links will further strengthen tourism, trade and people-to-people exchanges between the two brotherly nations.

For Pakistani tourists, Uzbekistan offers a gateway to the legendary Silk Road cities of Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva and Kokand.

The embassy added that Uzbek visitors are increasingly drawn to Pakistan’s diverse landscapes, historic landmarks and renowned hospitality.

Enhanced air links will make it easier for companies, students, and families to connect, while boosting mutual investment and tourism growth.

