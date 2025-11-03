E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Woman, daughter die in house fire

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:33am
KARACHI: A woman and her young daughter were killed in a fire incident in Orangi Town.

A rescue services spokesperson told Dawn that they responded to a call about a fire inside a home near Shah Faisal Chowk in Orangi Town.

He said one fire tender managed to control it.

Two women, namely Kaleemunissa, 50, and her daughter Atiqa, 25, died in the incident.

The spokesperson said the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

The bodies were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

