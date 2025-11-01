E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Pharmacists’ woes

From the Newspaper Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:07am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THE current situation being faced by the community of pharmacists in the country is alarming. Pharm D pharmacists connect chemical sciences to health sciences, and Pharm D professionals are considered an authority on the medication process. Unfortunately, the role of pharmacists has not been recognised as yet by healthcare policymakers in the country.

Imagine the plight of pharmacists and the step-motherly treatment being meted out to them from the fact that Punjab government has rolled back 170 seats of pharmacists that were in their final stages. This has created unrest among pharmacists who were called for pre-recruitment interviews. There is already an acute shortage of pharmacists at retail phar-macies. Regulators have miserably failed to implement the provisions of various regulations meant to ensure the sale of drugs under the supervision of pharmacists.

Pharmacists throughout the world are recognised as trusted healthcare pro-fessionals, and people consult pharmacists for their minor ailments, and they provide cognitive services, like monitoring blood pressure, blood sugar, etc. However,in Pakistan, pharmacies offering such services are iften sealed and booked for the offence of indulging in quackery.

It is high time the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan and the Pakistan Pharmacists Association took notice of the situation to redress the grievances of pharmacists starting community pharmacy services.

Dr Farooq Bashir Butt
Lahore

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Talks revived
01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe