TTP ‘deputy chief’ among 22 killed in KP, Balochistan

BAJAUR / QUETTA: Security forces killed 22 terrorists, including the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) second-in-command, in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the military said on Thursday.

In one of the operations conducted in KP’s Bajaur district, troops detected a group attempting to cross into Pakistan and “effi­c­iently engaged and thwa­rted” the effort on the night of Oct 29-30, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

As a result of “precise and skilful engagement”, four terrorists, including the “high-value target” Amjad alias Mazahim, were killed, the statement added.

According to ISPR, Amjad was a deputy to TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud and headed the group’s Rehbari Shura.

He was wanted by law enforcement agencies and carried a Rs5 million bounty. The military said he had been “actively involved” in orchestrating terrorist attacks in Pakistan while residing in Afghanistan.

The operation came a day after security forces killed seven terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Kurram’s Dogar area.

“It is pertinent to highlight that the leadership of Fitna al-Khawarij (TTP) while residing in Afghanistan is orchestrating infiltration attempts into Pakistan, primarily to project an impression of domestic presence and to raise the diminishing morale of their khwarij in Bajaur and Mohmand because of effective operations of security forces,” the ISPR said.

It urged the Afghan interim government to take “concrete measures” to ensure its soil is not used for cross-border terrorism.

“A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored Kharji found in the area as a relentless counterterrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ (as appro­ved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

The banned TTP also confirmed Amjad’s killing.

According to a BBC Urdu report, the TTP commander belonged to Lower Dir district and was among the group’s influential commanders. He was also placed on a US terrorism list in December 2022.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in a post on X, praised the forces for thwarting the infiltration attempt and reaffirmed national resolve to eliminate terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the security forces for killing the “most wanted Khawarij commander”.

The premier reaffirmed the government’s resolve to continue defeating those who harm the lives and properties of innocent and unarmed citizens.

18 terrorists killed

Separately, the ISPR said at least 18 terrorists were killed in two intelligence-based operations in Balochistan.

In the first operation, conducted in the Chiltan Mountains south-west of Quetta, troops engaged suspected hideouts and, after an intense exchange of fire, killed 14 terrorists.

In a second operation in the Buleda area of Kech district, “a terrorist hideout was busted and four terrorists were successfully neutralised”, the ISPR said. “Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed satisfaction over the two operations and praised the bravery, determination and professionalism of the security forces.

He said the security forces have demonstrated their practical commitment to the complete eradication of terrorism under the vision of determination for stability.

“These operations are proof that the state institutions are fully mobilised and united to protect the peace and national stability of Balochistan,” he said.

“The intentions of the enemies of peace in Balochistan would never succeed. The elimination of terrorist networks running under Indian patronage and the restoration of lasting peace and development in the province are the top priorities of the Balochistan government,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025