FC man martyred in DI Khan gun attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A Frontier Corps (FC) personnel was martyred and a passerby suffered injuries in a gun attack at Tank Adda in the jurisdiction of the City Police Station here on Thursday.

A police official told Dawn that armed men targeted 39-year-old FC official Rabstaan Khan, a resident of Umr Adda in Tank district, who currently lived at Chah Amir Wala area in Punjab’s Bhakkar district. He died immediately, while the attackers fled.

The firing injured a passerby, who was later identified as Mohammad Khalil, a 51-year-old resident of Zafarabad Colony. He was immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Police began an investigation into the incident before launching a search for the attackers.

Also in the day, a policeman was martyred in a terrorist attack in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district.

Terrorists kill policeman in Khyber

Police officials said that police constable Ramdad Khan, a member of Mandrilhel-Katiyalhel subtribe, was attacked in the remote Jabba area of Jamrud tehsil, which borders Bara tehsil.

They said that the police official was sitting in a shop when armed men showed up riding a motorcycle and fired at him, killing him on the spot.

“It looks like an act of terrorism as the constable had no enmity,” an official said.

Police officials acknowledged a considerable presence of suspected terrorists in Jabba due to the area’s remoteness and close proximity with Bara, where terrorists infiltrated from Tirah valley in recent times.

Funeral prayer for the martyred policeman was later offered at the Police Lines Shah Kas.

The participants included DPO Rae Mazhar Iqbal, officials of the district administration, family members of the deceased and tribal representatives.

Meanwhile, there are reports about an intense gun battle between law-enforcement agencies and terrorist groups in parts of Tirah valley on Thursday.

Sources in Bar Qambarkhel area of Tirah told Dawn that security forces had also ordered families in Guhday, Mandali and Mastikhel localities to vacate their houses and shift to safer locations to prevent collateral damage during operation against terrorists.

They said that a curfew was also imposed in the troubled areas, troubling evacuating families who had to leave their houses during an intense exchange of firing between security forces and terrorists.

Sources also said that families were advised to stop their female members from wearing burqas while leaving the area as security forces due to fears about the escape of terrorists in the guise of women.

They said that gunship helicopters and heavy artillery were being used during the security operation to destroy terrorist hideouts.

However, there is no report about any casualties on either side.

Meanwhile, a police patrol survived a gun attack within the limits of the Township Police Station in Bannu district on Thursday.

A police official told Dawn that terrorists opened fire on the mobile police team near a hotel. However, the policemen remained unhurt.

The official said the police returned the fire, forcing attackers to flee.

He said that a heavy police contingent later reached the area and launched a search for attackers.

RPO Bannu Sajjad Khan gave away commendation certificates and cash prizes to police officials during a special ceremony in recognition of their “outstanding performance” in the fight against terrorists.

The ceremony was held at the regional police office.

The RPO praised personnel and said the entire department was proud of their effective role for the elimination of terrorism.

— Irfan Mughal, Ibrahim Shinwari and Ghulam Mursalin contributed to the report

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025