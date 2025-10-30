Spent candles

EIGHTY years separate two US First Ladies — Eleanor Roosevelt known for her courageous outspokenness and Melania Trump for her soignée silences. Mrs Roosevelt used her position in the White House and later as a US delegate to the UN to champion humanitarian causes. As chair of the Commission on Human Rights, she oversaw the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. On her death in 1962, Adlai Stevenson (ambassador to the UN) praised her, saying: “She would rather light candles than curse the darkness.” Mrs Roosevelt’s name and wisdom came to mind while reading an array of books recently. The quote “Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people” is often attributed to her.

Great minds like Edward Gibbon wrote about empires. Western chroniclers once believed that all roads led to and from Rome. Two recent historians have turned that egocentrism on its head: Peter Fra­n­k­o­pan’s The Silk Road and William Dalrymple’s The Golden Road. Frankopan questions “the mantra of the political, cultural and moral triumph of the West”. He marks that “the rise of Europe sparked a fierce battle for power — and control of the past”. The true cradle of civilisation, he argues, lay not in the West but the Middle East, which over time linked China to the Mediterranean. President Xi Jinping’s One Belt, One Road is the first fulfilment of Frankopan’s prophecy that “the Silk Roads are rising again”.

Dalrymple sees his subject — India — through a gold-tinted prism. He contends that “for a thousand years, India’s ideas transformed the world, creating around itself an Indosphere”. India became “a crucial economic fulcrum and civilisational engine at the heart of the ancient and early mediaeval worlds … fully on a par with and equal to China”. Interpreting India’s modern upward trajectory, Dalrymple asks: “Could they do so again?”

Two other Pakistani-origin authors are Waleed Ziad and Murad Mumtaz Khan. Ziad’s book Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints Beyond the Oxus and Indus reveals the role of the Naqshbandi-Mujaddidi Sufis, who “fused Persian, Arabic, Turkic, and Indic literary traditions, mystical virtuosity, popular religious practices, and urban scholasticism in a unified yet flexible expression of Islam”. Sub-surface, they influenced social movements from Turkiye to Indonesia, even in China.

Embedded in books is the effort of millions of minds.

Khan’s Faces of God: Images of Devotion in Indo-Muslim Painting, 1500–1800 tackles the sensitive subject of portraiture in Muslim art. In particular, he pulls into prominence two Mughal royals — Dara Shikoh (son of Shah Jahan) and his sister Jahanara. Both became practising Sufis. Murad quotes from Jahanara’s recollection in her Risala-i-sahibiyya of her initiation into the Qadriya order. Since court propriety denied her the physical presence of her spiritual guide Mullah Shah, she writes that when meditating alone, she uses a painted image of him as a sacred surrogate, without committing idolatry.

Mrs Roosevelt’s second group — average minds who discuss events — is overpopulated by journalists, TV talk-show hosts and op-ed writers. They keep their noses pressed to window panes to observe what’s happening anywhere in the world. Today, only a split second separates an event from its coverage by the media. The world can watch typhoons and tragedies, conflicts and comedies in real time. And, tiringly, President Trump all the time.

Roosevelt’s third category — those who discuss people — is exemplified by Pakistani authors. They prefer to write about themselves. Their heavy autobiographies, like the pyramids, aspire to immortality. Far­h­a­t­ullah Babar’s The Zardari Presi­d­ency, 2008-13 is as good (or bad) an example of this genre. Other titles include the retired bureaucrat Salman Faruqui’s faux memoir Dear Mr Jinnah and the translation from Urdu of Hayat Raghaani’s Queen Zarqa: A Transgender’s Odyssey.

It is a truism that books have a shelf life beyond life itself. Embedded in them is the experience, the knowledge and the effort of millions of minds — great, average and small. Somewhere, they also contain the warning that one mind — even when elected democratically — can cause havoc across the world.

In 1933, Gen Erich Ludendorff, after supporting the Nazis, was mortified when Adolf Hitler was appointed chancellor by president Hindenburg. Ludendorff sent this warning to Hindenburg: “You have delivered our holy German Fatherland to one of the greatest demagogues of all time. I solemnly prophesy that this accursed man will cast our Reich into the abyss and bring our nation to inconceivable misery. Future generations will damn you in your grave for what you have done.”

Voters in every democratic autocracy today are realising that their votes have become spent candles, whose light is being replaced by a dimming darkness.

The writer is an author.

www.fsaijazuddin.pk

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025