PMA Hyderabad flays FIR against two senior doctors

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Hyderabad, has expressed its profound concern and condemned what it termed unjust and illegal registration of an FIR against two of the Hyderabad’s most respected senior medical professionals, Prof Dr Iqbal Shah, head of Medical Unit-Il at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), and Dr Ali Akbar Dahri, medical superintendent of the same health facility.

Claiming that the FIR had been lodged based on a gross misrepresentation and wrong interpretation of the court orders, it said the FIR was a clear violation of Rule 30 of Sindh Health Care Commission Act. The action represented a blatant act of high-handedness and negligence by the police authorities, who overstepped the mandate and targeted the individuals dedicated to saving lives, it observed.

PMA President Prof Dr Agha Taj Mohammad said it was just not an attack on two individuals, but also an assault on the entire medical fraternity. Targeting the senior professors and administrators on frivolous grounds demoralised the entire healthcare system and set a dangerous precedent, he added.

PMA general secretary Dr Ashfaque Qurieshi said that police action was not only illegal, but reflected a complete disregard for the sanctity of medical and educational institutions. “We will stand by with our esteemed colleagues,” he said. The PMA demanded unconditional withdrawal of the FIR filed against Prof Dr Iqbal and Dr Dahri besides a high-level inquiry into police officials responsible for the malicious act.

The PMA warned that if the authorities failed to withdraw the FIR, it would be compelled to launch strong protest movements. All doctors across Sindh would observe a complete protest, leading to suspension of outpatient services (OPDs) in hospitals.

It appealed to the chief justice of the Sindh High Court, chief minister, IGP and secretary health to take immediate notice of the matter and protect dignity of medical profession.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025