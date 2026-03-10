No shortage of edible oil: PVMA

KARACHI: Amid increasing geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions caused by the US-Iran conflict, ghee and cooking oil producers have assured that there is no shortage of these items due to sufficient stocks to satisfy domestic demand for the next two months.

Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) Chairman Sheikh Umer Rehan stated that despite the uncertain regional environment following the US-Iran conflict, Pakistan’s supply of ghee and edible oil remains stable and secure.

The country possesses adequate reserves of both ghee and edible oil, which are sufficient to cater to national consumption requirements.

“Pakistan will not face any shortage of ghee or edible oil,” he said, emphasising that the industry is fully prepared to maintain smooth supply in the market.

He further noted that local manufacturers currently have ample supplies of raw materials and finished products. Additionally, several import consignments are ongoing in Pakistan, further bolstering the supply situation.

Multiple shipments of edible oil and oilseeds are currently in route to Pakistan via maritime routes. These consignments are expected to arrive at various ports in the country according to their scheduled timelines, after which they will be promptly supplied to local industries and distributed in the market, Mr Rehan said.

