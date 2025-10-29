E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Repair of GT Road parts dug up during TLP protest starts

Our Correspondent Published October 29, 2025
GUJRAT: The National Highways Authority (NHA) has launched the restoration of trenches on the GT Road near the bridges of Chenab and Jhelum rivers.

The local police had dug up the trenches at six points on Oct 9 and 10 to block the march of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The trenches were temporarily filled with the mud by the local authorities. The flow of traffic was constantly being affected due to the muddy tracks at the points of trenches, causing a great deal of inconvenience to the motorists.

Official sources said that initially the NHA had declined to spend money on the repair restoration of the road for not being taken into the loop at the time of digging but later on it agreed to do the repairs.

The local business fraternity had been demanding the repair of the road for the last couple of weeks.

DEATH SENTENCE: Gujrat Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) Javed Akram Baitu on Tuesday handed down death sentence, along with Rs700,000 fine, each to two brothers in a murder case registered by Karianwala police.

According to the prosecution, Ijaz Awan of Malakpur Kalan was gunned down by Qamar Zaman and Shamas Zaman on Dec 14, 2022.

The case was lodged against them with the Karianwala police on the complaint of Rubina Bibi, the wife of the deceased.

Senior lawyer Hammad Najeeb represented the complainant in the court.

After hearing both sides, the judge awarded death sentence, along with fine, to both.

However, their father, Muhammad Zaman, was acquitted in the 34-page order issued by the court.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

