CJCSC Shamshad and Bangladesh’s air, navy chiefs vow to improve defence collaboration

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Bangladesh’s air and navy chiefs have vowed to improve defence and security collaboration, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

Ever since a popular uprising in Bangladesh toppled Sheikh Hasina’s government in August last year, there has been a thaw in ties between Islamabad and Dhaka, with trade and bilateral relations seeing a marked improvement.

According to the press release by the ISPR, during an official visit to Bangladesh, Gen Mirza held separate meetings with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division Lt Gen S.M. Kamrul Hassan.

“Both sides expressed optimism about improving defence and security collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding military-to-military engagements and related initiatives,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that both sides held detailed discussions on the evolving global and regional environment and security situation and recognised the importance of strengthening bilateral defence and security cooperation.

The statement added that Gen Mirza reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for its “longstanding fraternal ties” with Bangladesh and expressed “resolve to further deepen these relations on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect”.

The ISPR added that CJCSC has also visited the School of Infantry and Tactics in Sylhet, where he interacted with faculty and students. “The civil-military leadership of Bangladesh appreciated the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces and their achievements and sacrifices in [the] fight against terrorism,” it said.

Upon arrival at Senakunjo, a smartly turned-out military contingent had presented a guard of honour to Gen Mirza, who laid a wreath at Shikha Anirban, the ISPR added.

In January, PSO Lt Gen Hassan had met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, where the two stressed the need for an “enduring partnership” between their countries to “remain resilient against external influences”.