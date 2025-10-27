School timings revised in view of smog

LAHORE: In response to the deteriorating air quality and hazardous smog levels across the province, the Punjab School Education Department has issued a directive for all public and private schools to immediately adjust their daily schedules.

The new timings, effective from today (Monday), are designed to minimise children’s exposure to the worst of the smog, which typically intensifies during the early morning hours.

According to the official notification, the revised schedule is as follows. Morning shift will now begin at 8:45am and conclude at 1:30pm, evening shift begin at 12:45pm and conclude at 4pm.

The previous timings for morning shifts often started as early as 7:30 or 8:00am, coinciding with peak smog density.

Health experts have repeatedly raised concerns about the severe impact of smog on children’s respiratory health, citing risks of asthma, bronchitis and other long-term complications.

A SED spokesperson stated, “The health and safety of our students is our foremost priority. This temporary measure is essential to protect children from the harmful effects of smog during their commute and school hours. All school administrations are instructed to ensure strict compliance with the new timings until further notice.”

The directive also advises schools to suspend all outdoor sports and physical education activities until air quality improves. Parents and guardians have largely welcomed the decision, though some have expressed concerns about logistical challenges, particularly for working families.

The provincial government urged citizens to take individual precautions, such as wearing face masks outdoors and limiting unnecessary travel, as part of a collective effort to manage the annual smog crisis.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025