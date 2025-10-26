E-Paper | October 26, 2025

One killed in Israeli strike on vehicle in Lebanon

AFP Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 07:16am
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health ministry said one person was killed and another wounded in an Israeli strike that hit a vehicle in the country’s south on Saturday, the latest attack despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

In a statement, the ministry attributed the death to an “Israeli enemy strike on a car in Haruf, Nabatiyeh district”. The Israeli military said it had killed Zayn al-Abidin Hussein Fatouni, alleging he was “a commander in the anti-tank unit of the Radwan Force Battalion” of Hezbollah.

According to the army’s statement, Fatouni “was involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon”.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite a November 2024 ceasefire that sought to end over a year of hostilities with Hezbollah. The Israeli military has intensified its attacks over the past week, killing two people in two separate strikes on vehicles on Friday.

The military said it killed a Hezbollah “logistics commander” in the first strike and a member “who was involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah’s military capabilities” in the second.

A series of Israeli raids on Thursday on southern and eastern Lebanon killed four people, including an elderly woman, with the military saying its targets included a weapons depot, a training camp and military infrastructure.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

