E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Experts stress timely diagnosis of diabetes in children

APP Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:57am
LAHORE: Health experts have stressed timely diagnosis and proper management of diabetes in children to prevent complications and ensure a healthy life, as a diagnosis failure on time can lead to life-threatening conditions.

These views were expressed during a continuing medical education (CME) session, organised by the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Department of Pediatrics on the topic Diabetes Management in Children on Saturday.

Addressing the session, Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) Principal Prof Dr Farooq Afzal urged parents to remain vigilant about their children’s health and to immediately consult a pediatrician or diabetes specialist if they observe symptoms such as excessive thirst, unexplained weight loss, or frequent urination.

In her detailed presentation, Prof Dr Sumaiya Aftab highlighted the importance of early diagnosis, treatment protocols, and regular follow-ups in managing childhood diabetes. She said that timely detection could help prevent long-term complications and significantly improve the quality of life for affected children.

On this occasion, MS Prof Faryad Hussain revealed that approximately 80,000 children in Pakistan were currently living with diabetes, while around 5,000 children were receiving treatment at the Children’s Hospital, Lahore. He said that both LGH and the Children’s Hospital were jointly upgrading the pediatric diabetes management systems to meet modern international standards, ensuring better healthcare and improved outcomes.

Prof Muhammad Shahid said that treatment at LGH strictly followed international clinical guidelines and that insulin was provided free of cost to diabetic children. He said that early treatment enabled children to live healthy, active lives.

A panel discussion was also held after the lectures, where medical experts shared their clinical experiences and discussed the challenges faced in managing pediatric diabetes.

Speaking to the media, Prof Afzal reiterated that early diagnosis and proper management not only helped control the disease but also ensured the child’s development. He urged parents, teachers, and healthcare professionals to work together to raise awareness about childhood diabetes, as these children represent the future of the nation.

The session was attended by a large number of pediatricians and healthcare professionals.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

