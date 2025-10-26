Foreign medical graduates want licensing issue resolved

ISLAMABAD: Around 4,000 graduates from foreign medical universities officially recognised by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) at the time of their enrolment are facing challenges, including delay in licensing, examinations and recognition of their qualifications.

They have appealed to the PMDC, the president of Pakistan, the prime minister and the Ministry of Health to address their concerns on compassionate grounds and resolve it.

Dr Rafey Sher, elected representative and the chief coordinator Pakistan Justice for FMGs, told Dawn that by addressing the issue qualified doctors can be integrated into Pakistan’s already strained healthcare system.

“Graduates from the same batches have faced starkly unequal treatment. While some were granted Provisional Registration (PRMP), around 700 applicants waited for months without progress. For another 3,000 graduates who attempted to apply after June, the PMDC’s online portal closure left them unable to submit applications with no official guidance provided,” he said.

“We have held meetings with leaders from the PPP who have reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the issue, while representatives from MQM, ANP and JUI-F have also voiced concern over the uncertainty surrounding the graduates,” Dr Rafey claimed.

Dispelling misconceptions, Dr Mudassir Shah said FMGs were not opposing the National Registration Examination (NRE) [which is held to check their capabilities].

“We have consistently supported it as a fair and essential step toward permanent licensing. Our core concern lies with the restrictions on house job eligibility, which prevent us from taking the first step in professional practice,” he said.

He added that at a time when Pakistan’s healthcare system faced a critical shortage of doctors, “Our graduates are ready and willing to serve. What they need is clarity, fairness and timely opportunity.”

It is worth mentioning that the matter was raised in the Senate Health Committee meeting held on September 9, 2025, where senators and FMG representatives discussed the need for a transparent, equitable recognition process.

PMDC has claimed that health and safety of the masses was the top priority and vowed that it will never compromise on it.

The PMDC spokesperson stated that there were three categories of Pakistani graduates who had obtained degrees from foreign institutions mainly from Afghanistan, Central Asian Republics such as Kyrgyzstan and Iran. Most of these graduates started their foreign education when PMDC Ordinance 1962 and the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Act 2020 were in place.

“Parliament promulgated PMDC Act 2022 and the new council was reconstituted in April 2023. The present council has implemented several reforms to promote medical education.

These initiatives not only focus on medical education in the country but also for Pakistani nationals who intend to pursue education abroad, ensuring patient safety and strengthening the national health system,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025