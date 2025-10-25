Shehbaz lays foundation of Shaheen Chowk Underpass

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday laid the foundation stone of the 1.3km Shaheen Chowk Underpass and directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to expedite the launch of the new Convention Centre and hotel projects in preparation for the SCO Conference 2027.

According to PC-I, the completion time for the Rs1.3 billion underpass project is six months.

However, CDA officials said that they would try to complete the project within four months.

Under the project, an underpass will be built at the junction of Khayaban-i-Iqbal and 9th Avenue. The intersection currently experiences major congestion during peak hours due to the presence of several government offices and educational institutions in the area.

PM wants early start of construction of five-star hotels, new convention centre, says official

The project includes the construction of an underpass at Khayaban-i-Iqbal (Margalla Road) at its junction with 9th Avenue. Traffic on Margalla Road will pass through the underpass, while the top slab will connect 9th Avenue with the service roads.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister praised Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa and his team for launching several new road projects to resolve traffic congestion issues. He said the minister and his team had been making all-out efforts to end or minimise traffic issues as several projects had already been completed. He said that these projects were also adding to the beauty of Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the PM directed the CDA and the Interior Ministry for early start of work on the new Convention Centre, which will be built adjacent to the existing Jinnah Convention Centre for the SCO conference 2027.

He said new hotels were also very important for the conference and CDA should work on it. Though the PM did not explain it, an official of the CDA said Mr Shehbaz wanted early start of construction on five-star hotels on two CDA plots at G-5.

The official said CDA had been making efforts to find a partner for starting the project, adding recently the civic agency and EOBI also held a meeting in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister said that soon CDA will also start construction of Kashmir Chowk underpass on Murree Road near the Convention Centre. He stated that the civic agency will also construct 11th Avenue, which will start from IJP Road and culminate at E-11.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (during his first stint) had laid the foundation stone of the 11th Avenue project but construction work could not be started. However, a two-kilometre portion of the road was constructed from E-11 to D-12, and named Iran Avenue.

Sources said during an inspection of the project, the PM also gave the go-ahead for the construction of a cricket stadium in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025