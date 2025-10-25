CM Afridi reaffirms commitment to PTI’s reform agenda

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi addresses a public meeting in Charsadda on Friday. — Dawn

CHARSADDA: Newly-elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Friday said he was committed to upholding the vision of the ruling PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, and restore the people’s trust in government through genuine reforms and accountability.

Addressing a public meeting at Rajar Ground here, the first after assuming the office onOct 15,thechief minister said the residents of Charsadda had wiped out an entire political party through elections, proving again that real power lies with the people.

Responding to criticism of his nomination for the chief minister’s office, he said some circles declared him “unacceptable” as the chief minister but he asked people if he was acceptable to them.

“Your resounding yes has spoken louder than any propaganda,” he told the cheering crowd.

Says won’t accept decisions made behind closed doors about province’s future

Mr Afridi said that the PTI was the country’s only political party that was genuinely striving to change the system that had plagued governance for decades. “Our struggle is for systemic change and to end exploitation, corruption and inefficiency,” he said.

The chief minister complained that attempts were made to malign him and even label him a “terrorist,” but they all failed.

He said that the people had spoken for him through their elected representatives as in a democracy, power ultimately rested with the people. Rejecting criticism of his young age and lack of administrative experience, the chief minister said that he had been accused of being too young and inexperienced, but every decision he had taken so far as the province’s chief executive was guided by the vision and principles of PTI founder Imran Khan.

He added that the results of all those decisions would “speak for themselves.”

Touching upon the recent Hangu incident, Mr Afridi reaffirmed his party’s “principled” stand against military operations and drone attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Imran Khan has always opposed military operations that cause massive collateral damage. Despite repeated operations, terrorism continues to claim lives. This policy has failed our people. We will no longer accept decisions about the future of our province being made behind closed doors. Our people’s representatives must be part of every decision that affects their lives,” he said.

Referring to his recent efforts to meet party detained founder Imran Khan, the CM said that he followed every constitutional and legal procedure, including correspondence with the Punjab home department, the federal government and even the Supreme Court’s chief justice.

“Despite court orders, I was not allowed to meet my leader [Imran Khan] in jail, so I will now present my case directly before the people and let them decide about it,” he said,

Mr Afridi said that he was advised not to visit Charsadda, Khyber and Karak districts due to threats to his life.

“My life, my office and even my death is a trust of my people, so I am not afraid of dying for them,” he said.

The rally was also addressed by PTI provincial president Junaid Akbar Khan, central leader Ahmad Khan Niazi, MNA Fazal Mohammad Khan, former provincial ministers Fazal Shakoor Khan, Arif Ahmedzai and Arshad Umarzai, MPA Khalid Khan Mohmand and others.

Speaker of the KP Assembly Babar Saleem Khan Swati and PTI leaders Ayesha Bano, Meena Khan Afridi, Atif Khan and Ali Asghar Khan were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025