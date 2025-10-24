Punjab governor says KP CM Afridi should ‘definitely’ be allowed to meet Imran

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider said on Friday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi should “definitely” be allowed to meet incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while answering a question during a press conference in Peshawar. His remarks come a day after Afridi was denied a meeting with Imran. It was the the second time that he had failed in his attempt to meet the former prime minister since assuming office on Oct 16, despite getting permission from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

When Haider, who was addressing the press conference alongside KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, was asked for his opinion on the matter, he said: “There is democracy [in the country], and in my view, political people should be dealt with in a political manner. The court has given [Afridi] the permission to meet [Imran], and if there is no legal hindrance, I see no reason why the meeting should not take place.”

The Punjab governor further stated that “several visitors had been meeting several prisoners according to the schedule” at the jail on a daily basis. “So, if Sohail Afridi goes and meets the PTI founder, the sky will not fall down and the world will not end”.

“In my opinion, he (Afridi) should definitely be allowed [to meet Imran]. Otherwise, you are making someone a hero over nothing. Personally, I do not agree with the idea of preventing anyone from meeting someone.

“We are political people, and we have risen from a grassroots level. The PPP has always stood with democracy and never wants any undemocratic action anywhere,” he said.

The governor said he was fully confident that if the meeting took place, it would not cause any harm to the country.

Later, KP Governor Kundi was asked about how did he see his “working relationship” with Afridi shaping up.

At that, Kundi said the newly elected chief minister was currently engaged in activities pertaining to formation and “settlement” of his cabinet. “He is in Rawalpindi to meet his party’s founder. His cabinet is yet to be formed, and then he will move forward on this.”

He added that while every political party had its own agenda, but when it came to the governance of the province, his advice was to constitute a “parliamentary jirga” in the province and hold talks with the federation.

“We have to argue with logic to claim our rights […] We have [relevant] forums for that,” Kundi said, giving the examples of the Council of Common Interests and, particularly the National Finance Commission.

He assured that “doors are open from my end. The provincial government should prepare its case and approach the Centre to resolve the matters politically […] The Governor House will never be a hurdle [in the relationship] between the Centre an the province [for] peace, progress and prosperity in the province. In fact, it will play the role of a bridge.”

Meeting denied twice

KP CM Afridi has been intending to meet Imran in Adiala jail — where the PTI founder has been imprisoned since September 2023 — following his election on Oct 13.

Imran’s family and the PTI have repeatedly accused prison authorities of “sabotaging” meetings with him.

The new KP CM, who replaced his predecessor Ali Amin Gandapur following Imran’s directive, says he wants to consult the PTI founder on the constitution of his cabinet.

He had taken oath as the provincial chief executive on Oct 15 and gone to Adiala jail to meet Imran the very next day after getting protective bail from the Peshawar High Court. However, he was turned away after a wait of two hours.

On Oct 17, he moved the IHC, seeking a meeting with Imran, and wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi with the same request.

The plea was taken up yesterday along with several other similar ones by an IHC bench, which directed the Adiala jail superintendent to implement a March 24 order that reinstated the twice-a-week meeting schedule for Imran.

Subsequently, Afridi had gone to Adiala Jail once again after the hearing but was again not allowed to meet Imran.

According to a Dawn report, police had stopped CM Afridi on his way to Adiala near the prison, prompting the PTI leaders to stage a brief sit-in before returning empty-handed.

Speaking to the media there, Afridi reiterated he wanted to meet Imran to finalise the provincial cabinet, adding that it was the responsibility of the IHC to ensure the implementation of its decision for the meeting.

The CM claimed his visit was “purely constitutional” and aimed at seeking guidance from his party leader on key policy matters related to governance in KP.