3 policemen martyred as back-to-back blasts rock KP’s Hangu

Three cops were martyred as back-to-back blasts rocked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu on Friday, according to police.

KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed shared these details with Dawn.com, saying that the first blast targeted a police checkpost in the jurisdiction of Baliamina police station.

He said no policemen were usually deployed at the checkpost, adding that some policemen were on their way to the site when a second blast took place near their vehicle.

Three policemen were martyred in the second blast, which was caused by an improvised explosive device, the IG said.

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi sought an immediate report from the IG following the incident and called a session of the apex committee on the law and order situation in the province, a statement from the CM office said.

It added that the CM had “strongly condemned” the incident and termed it “unfortunate”.

The statement further quoted him as saying that the “elements involved [in the incident] would be taken to task at all costs. Cowardly attacks cannot demoralise the CTD (counter-terrorism department) and police”.

He added the sacrifices of the martyred police personnel, which also included a superintendent of police, “will not go in vain” and that “all resources will be used to establish peace”.

CM Afridi also prayed for the martyred personnel and their families, the statement said.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also “strongly condemned” the blasts, a statement posted on his ministry’s X account said, adding that he paid tributes to the martyred police, including Superintendent of Police (Operations) Asad Zubair.

He also extended condolences to the families of the martyred policemen.

“The sacrifice of martyred SP Asad Zubair and two other police personnel will not go in vain. The sacrifices of the officers and personnel of KP Police cannot be forgotten,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Former KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur also expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of policemen in the incident.

“Saddened to hear about the martyrdom of SP (Operations) Asad Zubair and two [other] policemen during an IED attack in Hangu. KP police, security forces and the brave people of KP have been paying the price for our peace with their blood,” he posted on X.

Pakistan has been witnessing an uptick in terrorist activities, mainly in KP and Balochistan since banned terror outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a ceasefire deal with the government in November 2022. Ending the ceasefire agreement, the TTP had vowed to escalate attacks against the security forces, the police, and other law enforcement agencies’ personnel.

Today’s blasts take place five days after law enforcers foiled an attack by terrorists at a police station in KP’s Bannu district on Oct 19. According to police, the failed attack was carried out by the TTP and targeted the Baka Khel police station and three terrorists were killed as cops opened fire on them.

Previously on Oct 18, unkn­own assailants had launched a rocket and gun attack on the Azam Warsak police station in South Waziristan. According to police, the attackers targeted the police station from multiple directions, but the police and the Frontier Corps personnel responded swiftly, forcing the assailants to flee. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Prior to that, on the night of Oct 17, police had intercepted an explosive-laden rickshaw in the Bannu district, killing three terrorists and foiling a potential suicide attack on a police post in Mazanga in the jurisdiction of the Havaid police station.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.