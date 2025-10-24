E-Paper | October 24, 2025

Rybakina seals WTA Finals spot in reaching Tokyo semis

AFP Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 12:01pm
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Canada’s Victoria Mboko at the Pan Pacific Open at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan on October 24, 2025 . — Reuters
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Canada’s Victoria Mboko at the Pan Pacific Open at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan on October 24, 2025 . — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Elena Rybakina clinched the eighth and last spot at next month’s WTA Finals when she beat Victoria Mboko 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) on Friday to reach the Pan Pacific semi-finals in Tokyo.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion joins the elite field in Saudi Arabia after a successful run of form that also saw her win the Ningbo Open in China last week.

“It’s great to qualify and play some more matches, especially against top players,” said Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, who will appear at the Finals for a third straight year.

“Last week I was focusing one match at a time and I knew that to qualify it’s going to take a long road,” said the world number seven.

“In the end everything worked out pretty well.”

Rybakina will play sixth seed Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The number two seed made a fast start by winning the first three games against Canada’s 19-year-old Mboko on the way to sealing the first set.

The second was more closely contested with Rybakina saving a set point against the 23rd-ranked Mboko before they went to a tiebreak.

Rybakina sent down five aces during the match and hit 23 winners to Mboko’s 17.

“It was a very difficult match, I’m really glad I managed to win in two sets,” said the 26-year-old.

“It was very tight games but on the tiebreak I think I served well and also played some good points.”

Rybakina was locked in a straight battle for the last WTA Finals spot with Russia’s Mirra Andreeva.

Rybakina joins Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Jasmine Paolini at the November 1-8 season-ending tournament.

“I’ll try to do well there at the finals for sure, but I think now I played a lot of matches and I’m a little bit tired,” said Rybakina.

“I understand that it’s important to manage your body and finish the season healthy.”

Paolini secured the seventh spot by reaching the semi-finals last week in Ningbo.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...
The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

In the guise of fighting extremism, the state must not crack down on all opposition, and trample on civil liberties.
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...