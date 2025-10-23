E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Two suspected robbers shot dead in Keamari ‘encounter’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 06:58am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Two suspected robbers were gunned down in an alleged encounter in the Keamari area on Wednesday evening, police said.

Jackson SHO Rana Khushi Mohammed said that two robbers riding a motorcycle intercepted an SUV but the driver hit their bike.

As a result, both suspects fell and in the meantime, a police patrol arrived at the scene and challenged them. On seeing the police, the suspects resorted to firing and in an ensuing exchange of gunfire, both the suspects were killed on the spot.

Two pistols, cash and one motorcycle were recovered from their custody.

Suspect lynched by mob

In another early morning incident in Korangi, a suspected robber was shot dead and another critically wounded by an angry mob during an attempted robbery, police and rescue officials said.

They said the two suspects tried to rob a place in Noorani Basti of Chakra Goth. Local residents resisted, apprehended the suspects, and began beating them. The mob also opened fire, killing one suspect on the spot and critically wounding the other. Police from Zaman Town arrived, took custody of the body and the wounded suspect and transferred them to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment and medico-legal formalities.

Their identities could not be ascertained till late in night.

Restaurant owner kills man he ‘presumed was robber’

A young man was killed allegedly by a restaurant owner after he mistook him for a robber in the Lyari area, police said.

Kalakot SHO Agha Mashooq said that two friends entered the restaurant to purchase food. The owner, assuming they were robbers, opened fire on them. As a result, 24-year-old Mustafa Sikander was critically wounded. He was rushed to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where he died during treatment, the officer added.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

AS the administration expands its dragnet around the TLP, there is once again talk in official circles of applying...
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...
Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.