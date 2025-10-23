Two suspected robbers shot dead in Keamari ‘encounter’

KARACHI: Two suspected robbers were gunned down in an alleged encounter in the Keamari area on Wednesday evening, police said.

Jackson SHO Rana Khushi Mohammed said that two robbers riding a motorcycle intercepted an SUV but the driver hit their bike.

As a result, both suspects fell and in the meantime, a police patrol arrived at the scene and challenged them. On seeing the police, the suspects resorted to firing and in an ensuing exchange of gunfire, both the suspects were killed on the spot.

Two pistols, cash and one motorcycle were recovered from their custody.

Suspect lynched by mob

In another early morning incident in Korangi, a suspected robber was shot dead and another critically wounded by an angry mob during an attempted robbery, police and rescue officials said.

They said the two suspects tried to rob a place in Noorani Basti of Chakra Goth. Local residents resisted, apprehended the suspects, and began beating them. The mob also opened fire, killing one suspect on the spot and critically wounding the other. Police from Zaman Town arrived, took custody of the body and the wounded suspect and transferred them to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment and medico-legal formalities.

Their identities could not be ascertained till late in night.

Restaurant owner kills man he ‘presumed was robber’

A young man was killed allegedly by a restaurant owner after he mistook him for a robber in the Lyari area, police said.

Kalakot SHO Agha Mashooq said that two friends entered the restaurant to purchase food. The owner, assuming they were robbers, opened fire on them. As a result, 24-year-old Mustafa Sikander was critically wounded. He was rushed to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where he died during treatment, the officer added.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025