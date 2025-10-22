E-Paper | October 22, 2025

PFF announces signing of MoU with Saudi Arabian Football Federation

Dawn.com Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 03:33pm
PFF President Mohsen Gilani (R) and SAFF president Yasser Al Misehal (L). — Photo via Pakistan Football Federation
PFF President Mohsen Gilani (R) and SAFF president Yasser Al Misehal (L). — Photo via Pakistan Football Federation

The Pakistan Football Federation on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

“This landmark partnership aims to strengthen cooperation in key areas such as coach development, talent identification, women’s football, and youth football,” the PFF said in a statement.

“Through this collaboration, both federations will exchange technical expertise and best practices to accelerate the growth of the sport across the region.”

The PFF added that the agreement will help it build a “more connected future” with SAFF.

The MoU was signed by recently-elected PFF president Mohsen Gilani and SAFF president Yasser Al Misehal.

In November 2023, the Haroon Malik-led PFF Normalisation Committee — whose term ceased to an end after the elections were held this year — had also signed an MoU with SAFF.

Apart from a tour for the women’s football team and a friendly match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, nothing else of note took place on the other areas of the arrangement including “marketing, referees, youth football, sports science and football-related technologies”.

Saudi Arabia was confirmed in December last year as the host for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

It will also host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, among other events.

