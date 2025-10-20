Pakistan crash out of Futsal Asian Cup qualifying after crushing 13-0 loss

Pakistan crashed out of the race to qualify for next year’s AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Indonesia after being blown away by Saudi Arabia 13-0 in their second Group ‘D’ match in Anak, Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Having lost 8-1 to Iraq in their opener, Pakistan can no longer finish second in the group. Only the group winners are assured of a spot at the tournament, with the best seven second-placed teams across the eight qualifying groups also advancing.

Iraq, who earlier beat Chinese Taipei 5-0, next face Saudi Arabia on Wednesday with top spot on the line. Pakistan will play Chinese Taipei on the same day looking for a consolation victory.

Saudi Arabia were quick off the blocks and smashed six goals in the first seven minutes. Eibab Mohammed completed a hat-trick while Abdullah Alaqeeli, Abdulilah Alotaibi and Moath Alasiri got the others.

Fahad Aljohani and Fahad Muhalhil then scored in the space of three minutes to make it 8-0 by the 14th minute.

The Saudis then completed the rout with further goals from Farhan Alasmari (32nd), Aljohani (34th), Saleh Alqarni (37th), Abdullah Almaghrabi (38th) and Alotaibi (38th).