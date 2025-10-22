E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Women’s access to finance expands, says SBP chief

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 07:54am
In this file photo from April 2025, State Bank of Pakistan chief Jameel Ahmad speaks at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. — DawnNewsTV/File
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed has said that the number of active bank accounts held by women in Pakistan rose from 20 million in September 2021 to 37 million by June, while the gender gap in financial inclusion narrowed from 39 per cent to 30 per cent over the same period.

He shared these figures during a session titled ‘Capital to Scale: Women Entrepreneurs as Job Creators’, held at the World Bank headquarters in Washington on the sidelines of the World Bank Group’s annual meetings.

Mr Ahmed said that financing to women has grown substantially. The number of female microfinance borrowers has more than tripled, while women’s portfolios in small and medium enterprise (SME) and agricultural financing have doubled since 2021.

He credited the SBP’s Banking on Equality policy — a gender-mainstreaming framework introduced in 2021 — for much of this progress. The policy aims to reduce barriers to women’s access to financial services.

He added that banks have hired over 14,600 women in the past three years, contributing to institutional diversity alongside financial inclusion.

The central bank is now finalising the second phase of the Banking on Equality policy, which will focus on integrating digital solutions, business profiling, and remote financing channels to support women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Mr Ahmed said promoting gender equality and women’s entrepreneurship remains central to Pakistan’s inclusive economic growth agenda. The SBP has also adopted the WE-vFinance Code, a World Bank initiative developed in collaboration with international financial institutions and partner countries, aimed at closing gender gaps in MSME financing.

Twenty-two banks have joined the initiative, which focuses on addressing data limitations and developing gender-responsive financial solutions.

To further promote women’s entrepreneurship, the governor called for consistent gender-inclusive strategies, supportive industry environments, and investment in capacity building for women.

He reaffirmed SBP’s commitment to advancing women’s participation in the economy through targeted policy measures.

