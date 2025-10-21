Gaza aid deliveries fall far short of promised numbers

A total of 986 aid trucks have entered the coastal enclave since the ceasefire began on October 10, out of the 6,600 trucks that were supposed to arrive by Monday evening, Gaza’s Government Media Office has said, according to Al Jazeera.

“We note that the average number of trucks entering the Gaza Strip daily since the ceasefire began does not exceed 89 trucks out of 600 trucks that are supposed to enter,” it said, noting that it reflected “the continued policy of strangulation, starvation and humanitarian blackmail practised by the [Israeli] occupation”.

“We emphasise that these limited quantities do not cover the minimum humanitarian and living needs, and that the Gaza Strip is in dire need of an urgent and regular flow of no less than [600] aid trucks daily, including food, medical and relief supplies, operating fuel and cooking gas, to ensure the minimum requirements for a decent life.”

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was to allow aid to enter Gaza.