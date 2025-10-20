England romp home after Brook-Salt assault sinks New Zealand

England captain Harry Brook led by example as he and opener Phil Salt smashed ferocious fifties to set up their 65-run victory against New Zealand in the second T20 International in Christchurch on Monday.

Brook (78) and Salt (85) plundered 129 runs from 69 balls to provide the bedrock of England’s mammoth 236-4 after being put in to bat.

New Zealand folded for 171 in reply in 18 overs — all 10 dismissals through catches — as England grabbed a 1-0 lead heading into the third and final match in Auckland on Thursday.

The series opener between the sides in Christchurch had been washed out on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, England lost Jos Buttler in the second over, but Salt and Jacob Bethell (24) scored briskly until the eventful sixth over from Michael Bracewell. Bethell hit the spinner for two sixes in that 21-run over, which ended with the batter miscuing one to mid-on.

Brook and Salt then tore into the New Zealand attack with sensational power-hitting.

Brook cleared the ropes five times in a 35-ball blitz that had several hits clattering into or over the Hagley Oval roof.

Tom Banton, who made 29 not out, produced a 12-ball cameo to help England post the highest T20 International total at the venue.

Brydon Carse rattled New Zealand early in their chase, removing Tim Robinson and Rachin Ravindra in his opening over.

Tim Seifert (39) and Mark Chapman (28) offered some resistance, but Adil Rashid (4-32) and Liam Dawson (2-38) struck regularly to deny New Zealand any momentum.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner hit three sixes in his gallant 36, but it was merely a footnote in the larger context of the game.