Israel says it launched ‘massive wave’ of attacks on southern Gaza Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 09:03pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Israeli military says it has begun a wave of air strikes on southern Gaza as the precarious ceasefire comes under threat, Al Jazeera reports. The army said it’s conducting a “massive and extensive wave” of air strikes on dozens of targets. Live Gaza Invasion Live Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews مونسٹر سیریز: اپنے سفاک جرائم سے امریکی معاشرے کو بدلنے والا ایڈ گین کون تھا؟ ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ Dawn News English Subscribe Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Analysis TTP, Afghanistan & India: Inside Pakistan’s Shifting Security Strategy Ex-Ukraine Minister Kuleba Doubts Trump-Putin Meeting Will End War From Power to EVs: HUBCO’s CEO on Fixing Pakistan’s Energy Market Impact of Tomahawks Not ‘Decisive’, Expert Warns, as Trump and Zelensky Set to Talk Missiles Ceasefire End Raises Risk of New Pakistan-Afghan Clashes, Analyst says Could Long-Range Tomahawks Reshape Russia-Ukraine War? Comments Closed