Gaza conflict death toll rises to 68,159: health ministry Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 05:09pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Gaza’s health ministry says the bodies of 18 people were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, Al Jazeera reports. The total casualties inflicted by Israel on Gaza since October 7, 2023, are now 68,159 killed and 170,203 wounded. Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews مونسٹر سیریز: اپنے سفاک جرائم سے امریکی معاشرے کو بدلنے والا ایڈ گین کون تھا؟ ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ Dawn News English Subscribe Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Analysis TTP, Afghanistan & India: Inside Pakistan’s Shifting Security Strategy Ex-Ukraine Minister Kuleba Doubts Trump-Putin Meeting Will End War From Power to EVs: HUBCO’s CEO on Fixing Pakistan’s Energy Market Impact of Tomahawks Not ‘Decisive’, Expert Warns, as Trump and Zelensky Set to Talk Missiles Ceasefire End Raises Risk of New Pakistan-Afghan Clashes, Analyst says Could Long-Range Tomahawks Reshape Russia-Ukraine War? Comments Closed