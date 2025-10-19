Abandoned routes affect cohesion

THERE has been a sharp rise in the number of terrorists killed by Pakistan’s security forces. Reports indicate that by mid-September, 1,422 militants had been eliminated, compared to 1,018 in 2024 and 578 in 2023. Most such incidents occur in the country’s most remote regions, particularly in Balochistan — places that were once linked by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Having served the national airline for years, I recall flying to these distant towns where an aircraft’s arrival was a symbol of national presence.

My son also operated flights on these routes, and together our family built lasting friendships there. We still fondly remember the generous gifts — the rich prawns and lobsters of Jiwani and the golden dates of Panjgur. Those flights were not merely transport; they were a lifeline.

At its peak, PIA served 47 domestic airports. Today, only 18 remain active; 29 have been closed, mostly in the country’s peripheries. One of these forgotten airstrips lies in Jiwani, a small coastal town near the Iranian border. The sea once supported a thriving seafood trade. Fishermen, like a friend of mine, relied on PIA flights to send fresh catch to Karachi for export. When air services stopped in 2004, his business collapsed. What once reached markets abroad in hours now takes days by road. “From a businessman, I have now become just a fisherman again,” he once told me in a quietly depressed tone.

Beyond lost income, lives have been lost. I remember my friend’s mother surviving a medical emergency, thanks to a PIA flight to Karachi. Years later, his daughter-in-law was not as fortunate — she died along with her unborn child during an eight-hour road journey for treatment.

Across Balochistan, many share similar stories. The closure of PIA routes did not just end air travel; it ended the state’s visible presence. As my friend once said, when the aircraft landed with the green flag, “we felt Pakistan had come to see us”. True national security does not lie in weapons alone; welfare and connection are also critical elements. Reinstating PIA flights to neglected regions would do more than restore trade; it would restore trust, belonging and hope.

Pakistan’s peace will not come from the sky’s silence, but from its hum once again.

Dr Syed Mir Mohammad Shah

Ex-MD, PIA

Hampshire, USA

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025