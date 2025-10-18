READ: Palestinian detainee relays how torture in Israeli prison made him blind

Mahmoud Abu Foul heard his mother’s voice after eight months in Israeli detention, but could not see her face.

A 28-year-old from northern Gaza, Abu Foul was arrested from Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya in late December and imprisoned in Israeli detention facilities, where he says guards tortured and beat him so severely that he lost his sight.

He was released this week as part of a United States-brokered ceasefire deal that has seen nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees let out from Israeli jails, many bearing visible signs of abuse.

