United Bank quarterly profit surges 93pc

KARACHI: United Bank Ltd (UBL) reported a 93 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated earnings for the third quarter of 2025, reaching Rs35.4 billion translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs14.1.

This marks a 24pc increase compared to the previous quarter.

For the first nine months of 2025, UBL posted a significant 104pc year-on-year growth in earnings, amounting to Rs100bn (EPS: Rs40). The bank’s operating cost fell by 9pc QoQ to Rs32bn in Q3, but rose by 36pc YoY due to its growth strategy, with investments focused on branch expansion and marketing initiatives aimed at boosting deposit growth. UBL’s total deposits reached Rs4.8tr by September 2025, reflecting a 69pc YoY increase.

Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter stood at Rs92bn, a 1pc increase QoQ and 78pc YoY. However, non-interest income saw a decline, falling 13pc YoY and 12pc QoQ.

Mitchell’s sells stake

CCL Holding (Pvt) Ltd has acquired 40.63pc shareholding in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Ltd (MFFL), marking a significant change in the company’s ownership structure.

According to a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the transaction was executed on Wednesday in terms of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed on May 14, which was later amended on July 18.

Under the SPA, Syeda Maimanat Mohsin and Syeda Matanat Ghaffar sold a total of 9,293,244 ordinary shares of MFFL to CCL Holding at a price of Rs180 per share, which amounts to Rs1.7bn.

The deal was completed after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals and meeting the required conditions precedent.

Thatta Cement

Thatta Cement Company Ltd (TCCL) has successfully completed and closed an Islamic Sukuk of Rs5,500 million while it has made strategic investment in Pakistan Services Ltd (PSL) by acquiring 9,107,800 voting shares at the rate of Rs710 per share, representing 28pc of total issued voting shares.

TCCL chief executive Kamran Munir Ansari said this is aligned with the company’s diversification and long-term value creation strategy and demonstrates confidence in Pakistan’s hospitality sector and growth potential.

