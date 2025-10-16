Saudi prince unveils mega project next to Makkah’s Grand Mosque

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday launched a development next to Makkah’s Grand Mosque that will add around 900,000 indoor and outdoor praying spaces, the firm tasked with delivering the project said.

The 12-million-square-metre (4.6-square-mile) mixed-use project, called “King Salman Gate,” will improve access to the Grand Mosque, the RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company said. The project aims to transform Makkah’s infrastructure and urban landscape into a global model of sustainable urban development, the report said.

Strategically located near the Grand Mosque, King Salman Gate will house residential, cultural, and service facilities surrounding the holy site, adding capacity for around 900,000 worshippers in its indoor and outdoor prayer areas, Saudi Gazette reported.

The development seeks to enhance services for visitors and pilgrims whilst enriching their spiritual and cultural journeys, aligning with the objectives of the Pilgrim Experience Programme under Saudi Vision 2030, according to the report.

What to expect?

The project combines Makkah’s rich architectural heritage with modern urban design, ensuring comfort whilst preserving the city’s historical and cultural identity, Saudi Gazette said. Approximately 19,000 square metres of heritage and cultural zones will be rehabilitated as part of the project to enhance visitors’ experiences.

The development will be connec­ted to public transport networks to facilitate access to the Grand Mos­que, making it easier for pilgrims and visitors to reach the holy site.

King Salman Gate also aims to contribute to economic diversification by creating more than 300,000 jobs by 2036, the report stated, marking it as a significant employment generator for the Kingdom.

Rou’a Al-Haram Al-Makki Company is developing the project. This Public Investment Fund subsidiary leads efforts to elevate urban development standards around the Grand Mosque, according to Saudi Gazette.

The company focuses on sustainable resource management and innovative development solutions to improve the quality of life for residents and pilgrims whilst adhering to global real estate and sustainability standards, the report said.

Vision 2030

The announcement represents the latest in a series of mega-projects unveiled by Saudi Arabia as part of its Vision 2030 economic diversification programme, which aims to reduce the Kingdom’s dependence on oil revenues and develop new sectors including tourism and hospitality.

Saudi Arabia’s giga projects have reached $196 billion in contract awards this year, marking a 20 per cent increase from 2024, according to Knight Frank’s fourth annual Saudi Arabia Giga Projects Report.

Saudi Arabia is in the midst of an economic transformation plan known as Vision 2030 to reduce its reliance on oil by pouring billions into sectors like tourism and infrastructure.

The Haj plays a vital role in the economy of Saudi Arabia, which aims to welcome 30 million people for the Haj and the year-round pilgrimage Umrah annually by 2030.

In 2019, Saudi earned about $12 billion from the two pilgrimages, according to official data. Saudi Arabia’s market regulator this year said it would allow foreign investments in listed companies that own real estate within the holy sites of Makkah and Madina.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025