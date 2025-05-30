Saudi Arabia welcomes millions of pilgrims as Haj season begins

Over a million Muslim pilgrims from across the world have arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform Haj this year, with the kingdom showcasing its readiness and preparation, the Saudi government said on Friday.

Haj, one of the fundamental pillars of Islam, is performed each year by millions of Muslims worldwide. Pakistan receives one of the highest Haj quotas from Saudi Arabia.

According to a press release from the Saudi Embassy, the newly expanded Grand Mosque in Makkah “marks a defining feature of this year’s Haj”, as it is now capable of accommodating double its previous capacity.

“Following months of cross-sector coordination and international cooperation, the kingdom reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that every pilgrim’s journey is not only safe and seamless but also spiritually enriching,” the press release read.

Quoting Dr Ghassan Alnwaimi, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, the press release added, “Our readiness is not just measured in infrastructure and systems — it’s reflected in our care for every individual who arrives in search of spiritual fulfilment.

“Haj is a journey of faith, and we are honoured to support each pilgrim with dignity and devotion,” he added.

In addition to expanding the Grand Mosque, the kingdom has also rolled out the Nusuk application to provide “real-time maps, crowd-aware navigation, emergency alerts, AI-powered voice translation in over 100 languages, and even hydration reminders”.

Additionally, the Makkah Route enabled pilgrims to complete visas, customs and health procedures from their country of origin. Over 250,000 pilgrims made use of the service, according to the press release. The Makkah Route initiative was also launched in Pakistan in 2019, providing exemption to Haj pilgrims from the immigration process at Saudi airports by clearing them at their respective airports in Pakistan by Saudi immigration officials before boarding their flights.

The press release further added that over 50 Islamic landmarks between Makkah and Madina have been preserved and reopened “to deepen the pilgrims’ connection with their faith and history”, the press release added.

“More than 37,000 field inspections were carried out to verify the readiness of critical services such as electricity, water, transportation, and emergency response, providing pilgrims with the safety and peace of mind they deserve.”

The kingdom is also maintaining its ‘No Permit, No Haj’ policy, to maintain security and regulate authorised pilgrims, while preserving “the sanctity and order of the pilgrimage”.

“As Haj 2025 begins, Saudi Arabia reaffirms its unwavering commitment as Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques — to serve, to protect, and to elevate the pilgrimage experience for every soul who undertakes this sacred journey,” the statement concluded.