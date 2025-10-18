Story time: The surprise that backfired

The table was elegantly laid out, with every plate and piece of cutlery perfectly arranged. Beautiful candles flickered softly, casting a warm glow across the room. The dining area, decorated with fairy lights along the walls and ceiling, looked breathtaking — like a scene from a dream sequence in a movie. Everything seemed absolutely perfect.

My heart pounded with anticipation, excitement rushing through my veins. I couldn’t wait to surprise my sister and see her face light up in shock and joy.

The plan was simple: my family and I were preparing a special dinner to celebrate my sister Alizeh’s graduation from medical college. We chose this day because she was out with her friends since morning, which gave us the perfect chance to set up everything in secret.

Mum had been in the kitchen since sunrise, cooking all of Alizeh’s favourite dishes with love and care. Dad had spent days finding the perfect decorations for the dining room. Meanwhile, I was in charge of setting the table with our cleanest glasses, dishes and cutlery.

The idea was that the moment she stepped through the door, we would all jump out and shout “Surprise!” in perfect unison. Alizeh was expected to return at 7 pm, and as the clock ticked closer, I could barely sit still. My heart raced, and every time I imagined her reaction, I broke into a grin.

Five minutes before 7, we turned off the lights and crouched down, waiting in silence. My heart danced in my chest, and a rush of adrenaline made it hard to breathe.

Just then, it began to pour heavily — and with a loud crack of thunder, the lights went out. A chill ran down my spine. Dad quickly got up to turn on the generator, but it wouldn’t start. Mum and I switched on our phone flashlights and waited, hoping for good news.

But before Dad could return, Lotus — our mischievous cat — jumped onto the table and knocked over a bowl of punch, splashing it everywhere. Mum shouted in dismay while I hurried to grab Lotus.

Hearing the commotion, Dad rushed back, trying to calm us down, but the damage was already done. The beautiful setup was now a complete mess.

Dad asked us to start cleaning up while he went to check the generator again. Just then, “Creak!” — the front door opened. Alizeh had arrived.

She took one look at the scene and burst out laughing. Instead of shouting “Surprise!”, I said softly, “We tried to plan you a surprise dinner.” Her laughter was so contagious that soon, we were all laughing too.

And then, as if on cue, the power came back! We quickly cleaned up, reset the table, lit the candles and switched on the fairy lights once more. This time, we really did shout “Surprise!” and celebrated her big day with full energy and joy.

That night turned out even more memorable than we’d imagined. I realised that sometimes, even disasters can turn into something magical — if you choose to laugh through them.

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 18th, 2025