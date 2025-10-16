Only 43pc pass Rawalpindi board’s Part-I inter exams

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi on Wednesday announced the results of the Intermediate Part-I (First Annual 2025) examination with 43.46 per cent passing rate.

The result was announced in a ceremony with BISE Rawalpindi Chairman Adnan Khan in the chair, Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

According to the results, a total of 63,494 candidates submitted their applications for the examination, out of which 62,020 candidates appeared for the examination. Out of these, 26,951 candidates were declared successful, making the success rate 43.46 per cent, while 35,052 candidates failed.

Moreover, 1,213 candidates were absent from the examination, while 261 admission forms were cancelled on various grounds. The number of male and female candidates who participated in the examination was 23,372 and 40,122, respectively, reflecting the growing interest and active role of female students in the field of education.

Chairman BISE Rawalpindi Muhammad Adnan Khan, while addressing the ceremony, complimented the controller of examinations, the secretary board and all officials and employees for the transparent conduct of the examinations and timely publication of the results.

He said that the BISE Rawalpindi has maintained high standards of transparency and merit through its professionalism, integrity and tireless work, which is an example worthy of imitation for other educational institutions.

He said that the success of students is the main priority of the Board, and for this purpose, the institution is striving to further improve the quality of education through modern technology, a transparent system and systematic examination procedures.

He expressed his determination that the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi will maintain its glorious tradition and pave new paths for further improvement, transparency and development in the future.

Furthermore, he said that the good name and prestige of the Board are the result of the collective hard work, dedication and sincere commitment of the staff to the institution.

He said that we had to continue working with unity, determination and professional integrity to further strengthen this trust and performance so that the Rawalpindi board can be included in the top boards of the country.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025