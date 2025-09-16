Girls clinch top three positions in inter commerce exams

KARACHI: Tabani’s College has clinched the all three top positions in the annual examinations of Intermediate Part II, Commerce Regular Group.

According to the results announced by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Monday, the first position was secured by Kinza Sikander with 987 marks out of a total of 1,100 to take ‘A-1’ grade. The second position was clinched by Abeera Kamal with 974 marks with ‘A-1’ grade while the third position was secured by Sana Ashraf with 968 marks.

BIEK’s Chairman Fakir Mohammad Lakho announced the results.

Providing the details, BIEK’s Examinations Controller Zarina Rashid said that 28,651 candidates registered for the exams, whereas 27,707 took the papers out of which 11,974 candidates were declared successful. Thus, the success ratio remained 43.22 per cent.

In the exams, 243 candidates were declared successful with ‘A-1’ grades, 1,202 got ‘A’ grades, 2,262 got ‘B’ grades, 3,879 got ‘C’, 4,071 got ‘D’ and 317 got ‘E’ grades.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025