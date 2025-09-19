60.86pc pass Inter exams

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) Lahore and Multan announced the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2025 Part-II on Thursday.

Task Force Committee for Boards Chairman Mazhar Mahmood, and Higher Education Boards Additional Secretary Noman Jamil announced the results. Lahore Board Secretary Rizwan Nazir and Controller of Examinations Tauseefur Rehman were also present.

A total of 180,329 candidates appeared in the annual examination 2025 part-II, out of which 109,714 were declared successful. The pass rate for the intermediate annual examination 2025 part-II was 60.86pc.

A ceremony was held to honour the position-holders, in which the candidate who secured the first position was awarded a laptop, a certificate, and cash prizes.

The candidates who secured the second and third positions will be given certificates along with cash prizes.

In Multan, 7,142 male students and 16,085 female students appeared in the Pre-Medical group this year, while 2,588 male and 1,356 female students participated in the Pre-Engineering group. Across all groups, including General Science, Commerce, Home Economics, and Humanities, a total of 33,928 male and 41,394 female students took the exams. A total of 180 examination centers were established across the division, and CCTV cameras were installed at all centers to ensure transparency. During the examinations, 26 cases of cheating were registered, on which immediate action was taken.

Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education, Multan and Commissioner Amir Karim Khan congratulated the position-holder students and their parents and teachers on their success.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025