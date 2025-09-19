E-Paper | September 19, 2025

60.86pc pass Inter exams

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 09:37am

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) Lahore and Multan announced the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2025 Part-II on Thursday.

Task Force Committee for Boards Chairman Mazhar Mahmood, and Higher Education Boards Additional Secretary Noman Jamil announced the results. Lahore Board Secretary Rizwan Nazir and Controller of Examinations Tauseefur Rehman were also present.

A total of 180,329 candidates appeared in the annual examination 2025 part-II, out of which 109,714 were declared successful. The pass rate for the intermediate annual examination 2025 part-II was 60.86pc.

A ceremony was held to honour the position-holders, in which the candidate who secured the first position was awarded a laptop, a certificate, and cash prizes.

The candidates who secured the second and third positions will be given certificates along with cash prizes.

In Multan, 7,142 male students and 16,085 female students appeared in the Pre-Medical group this year, while 2,588 male and 1,356 female students participated in the Pre-Engineering group. Across all groups, including General Science, Commerce, Home Economics, and Humanities, a total of 33,928 male and 41,394 female students took the exams. A total of 180 examination centers were established across the division, and CCTV cameras were installed at all centers to ensure transparency. During the examinations, 26 cases of cheating were registered, on which immediate action was taken.

Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education, Multan and Commissioner Amir Karim Khan congratulated the position-holder students and their parents and teachers on their success.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Floods and healthcare

Floods and healthcare

Zafar Mirza
Planning healthcare for flood-affected people requires not only medical services but also preventive, promotive and rehabilitative health services.

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...