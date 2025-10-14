Israeli gymnasts to remain excluded from worlds as CAS rejects requests

Israel’s gymnasts will not be able to compete at the upcoming world championships in Indonesia after sport’s highest court on Tuesday rejected requests from the Israeli federation (IGF) to “guarantee the participation” of its team.

Indonesian authorities denied Israeli gymnasts entry visas for the championships later this month, before the IGF demanded the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) either guaranteed its athletes’ presence or forced a move or cancellation of the event.

The Israeli federation claimed the entry denials created “a situation of discrimination”, but the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said it had no jurisdiction to force Indonesia to issue visas.

“The requests for urgent provisional measures were considered by the deputy president of the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division. Both requests have been rejected,” CAS said in a statement.

The October 19-25 championships, in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, is expected to feature more than 500 athletes from 79 countries.

Israeli athletes were reportedly among those set to compete, but a cabinet minister said on Thursday the government would not allow them entry, citing support for Palestinians.

“Their (the Israeli athletes’) visas have been rejected by the immigration,” Indonesian gymnastics federation chairwoman Ita Yuliati said on Friday.

Indonesia has no formal ties with Israel, but Israeli nationals or their sponsors, such as Indonesian-based businesses or Indonesian nationals, can apply for a short-term visa under the “calling visa” procedure.

Israeli nationals with dual passports can also enter Indonesia using their other passport.

In July 2023, Indonesia pulled out of hosting the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games following controversy over Israel’s participation.

In March that year, Indonesia lost the hosting rights to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup after two governors objected to Israel’s participation.