Indonesia’s Prabowo calls for an independent Palestine

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto ended his UNGA speech with an impassioned plea for an independent Palestine and peace in the region, Al Jazeera reports.

“We must have an independent Palestine, but we must also recognise the safety and security of Israel. Only then we can we have real peace.

“The only solution is that the two descendants of Abraham must live with reconciliation. Arabs, Jews, Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Buddhist — all religions, we must live as one human family.

“Indonesia is committed to being part of making this vision a reality. Is this a dream? Maybe, but this is the beautiful dream that we must work together towards.”