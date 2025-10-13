Police say protesters dispersed in Muridke; SHO martyred, 3 TLP members killed in clash

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters, who had camped at Muridke after authorities blocked their route to Islamabad by digging up trenches, were dispersed on Monday after clashing with law enforcement personnel, according to police.

Authorities moved to close roads and motorways again in and around Lahore and Islamabad — which had started reopening on Sunday — after the development as panic spread among citizens about the potential outcome of the clash. Meanwhile, some schools in Islamabad also closed before the usual time.

The TLP, which began its protest march in Lahore on Friday, was planning to reach Islamabad and stage a demonstration in support of Gaza and Palestine outside the US embassy. On Sunday, law enforcement agencies, including Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) and large contingents of police from five districts, were dispatched to Muridke and reportedly surrounded TLP protest camp.

After confirming today that the protesters had been dispersed, Punjab police spokesperson Mubashir Hussain said a police station house officer (SHO) was martyred during the clash and three TLP members were killed.

Separately, the Punjab police also posted on X about an SHO’s martyrdom in “firing by armed groups” in Sheikhupura — the district where Muridke is located. The police, however, did not name the TLP.

The statement on X said Sheikhupura Factory Area Station House Officer (SHO) Shehzad Nawaz had lost his life in the line of duty while trying to maintain order and protecting peoples’ lives and property.

Hussain said 48 law enforcement personnel were injured in the clash, 17 of whom sustained bullet wounds, while eight citizens also suffered injuries. He further stated that a passerby was also killed in the incident.

He maintained that as law enforcement personnel moved to disperse the protesters, TLP members attacked them with stones, batons with nails lodged in them and “petrol bombs”. They later opened fire, he alleged, adding that lives were lost during the firing.

“Law enforcement personnel had to initiate limited action in their defence,” Hussain said, further accusing the TLP protesters of setting 40 government and private vehicles on fire.

He said police had also arrested several protesters.

Earlier, videos allegedly showing clashes between the TLP and police, with images showing burnt vehicles and smoke filling the air, were circulating on social media.

Road closures

A Dawn.com correspondent in Islamabad reported the road blockades around Faizabad Interchange — the key intersection between Rawalpindi and Islamabad — had been removed. But most of the routes at the location were closed again after panic began spreading around 11am.

For now, on the Islamabad Expressway is open at Faizabad, he said.

