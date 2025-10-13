‘War is over’ in Gaza, Trump says on way to Middle East

US President Donald Trump has declared “war is over in Gaza” as he is headed on a high-stakes peace trip to Israel and Egypt, AFP reports.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One at the start of the “very special” visit, Trump brushed off concerns about the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

“The war is over. Okay? You understand that?” Trump, 79, said when asked if he was confident that the conflict between Israel and Hamas was finished.

Asked if the ceasefire would hold, he added: “I think it’s going to hold. I think people are tired of it. It’s been centuries.”