PM’s adviser urges PTI to unite for stability charter

Tariq Saeed Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:56am
RANA Sanaullah
FAISALABAD: Adv­iser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana San­aullah on Sunday urged all political parties, particularly PML-N’s arc­hrival Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), to unite in backing what he called the ‘Charter for Stable Pakistan’, saying the initiative has bec­ome crucial in the wake of a recent border flare-up.

“Pakistan needs internal stability more than ever,” Mr Sanaullah told reporters in Faisalabad, stressing that country’s stability was param­ount and required a unified political stance in the face of current threats.

Suggests adopting a pro-army stance could provide a way out for PT

Directly addressing the PTI, Mr Sanaullah called on its leadership to set aside political differences and stand with the country. “At this moment, I say to the PTI leadership: you may continue to criticise us and chant slogans aga­inst the government by all means, but you must stand with Pakistan — with its armed forces and with its martyrs,” he said.

“If PTI adopts this narrative today, then there will be a way out for them as well.”

He explained that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited all political parties to join the ‘Misaq-i-Istehkam-i Pakistan’ on Inde­p­en­den­ce Day as well. “Come and unite on the Charter for Stable Pakistan and discuss the proposals the prime minister put forward,” he reiterated.

The call for political unity comes only a day after sharp accusations from PML-N ministers Attaullah Tarar and Mar­riyum Aurangzeb who had blamed PTI founder and ex-PM Imran Khan for the resurgence of terrorism.

“It was Imr­an Khan who brought terrorism and terrorists back into the country, and for this, he should be held accountable,” Punjab Sen­­­ior Minister Mar­r­i­yum Aur­a­ngzeb said, while Infor­m­a­tion Minister Att­a­u­llah Tarar alleged a “nexus” bet­ween terrorists and the PTI government in KP.

During the today’s confe­r­ence, Mr Sanaullah pra­ised the military’s recent actions after the border escalation with Afghan forces and reiterated his call for political forces to stand with the army.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

