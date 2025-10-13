PM’s adviser urges PTI to unite for stability charter

RANA Sanaullah

FAISALABAD: Adv­iser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana San­aullah on Sunday urged all political parties, particularly PML-N’s arc­hrival Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), to unite in backing what he called the ‘Charter for Stable Pakistan’, saying the initiative has bec­ome crucial in the wake of a recent border flare-up.

“Pakistan needs internal stability more than ever,” Mr Sanaullah told reporters in Faisalabad, stressing that country’s stability was param­ount and required a unified political stance in the face of current threats.

Directly addressing the PTI, Mr Sanaullah called on its leadership to set aside political differences and stand with the country. “At this moment, I say to the PTI leadership: you may continue to criticise us and chant slogans aga­inst the government by all means, but you must stand with Pakistan — with its armed forces and with its martyrs,” he said.

“If PTI adopts this narrative today, then there will be a way out for them as well.”

He explained that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited all political parties to join the ‘Misaq-i-Istehkam-i Pakistan’ on Inde­p­en­den­ce Day as well. “Come and unite on the Charter for Stable Pakistan and discuss the proposals the prime minister put forward,” he reiterated.

The call for political unity comes only a day after sharp accusations from PML-N ministers Attaullah Tarar and Mar­riyum Aurangzeb who had blamed PTI founder and ex-PM Imran Khan for the resurgence of terrorism.

“It was Imr­an Khan who brought terrorism and terrorists back into the country, and for this, he should be held accountable,” Punjab Sen­­­ior Minister Mar­r­i­yum Aur­a­ngzeb said, while Infor­m­a­tion Minister Att­a­u­llah Tarar alleged a “nexus” bet­ween terrorists and the PTI government in KP.

During the today’s confe­r­ence, Mr Sanaullah pra­ised the military’s recent actions after the border escalation with Afghan forces and reiterated his call for political forces to stand with the army.

