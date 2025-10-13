PM’s adviser urges PTI to unite for stability charter

FAISALABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Sunday urged all political parties, particularly PML-N’s archrival Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), to unite in backing what he called the ‘Charter for Stable Pakistan’, saying the initiative has become crucial in the wake of a recent border flare-up.
“Pakistan needs internal stability more than ever,” Mr Sanaullah told reporters in Faisalabad, stressing that country’s stability was paramount and required a unified political stance in the face of current threats.
Suggests adopting a pro-army stance could provide a way out for PT
Directly addressing the PTI, Mr Sanaullah called on its leadership to set aside political differences and stand with the country. “At this moment, I say to the PTI leadership: you may continue to criticise us and chant slogans against the government by all means, but you must stand with Pakistan — with its armed forces and with its martyrs,” he said.
“If PTI adopts this narrative today, then there will be a way out for them as well.”
He explained that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited all political parties to join the ‘Misaq-i-Istehkam-i Pakistan’ on Independence Day as well. “Come and unite on the Charter for Stable Pakistan and discuss the proposals the prime minister put forward,” he reiterated.
The call for political unity comes only a day after sharp accusations from PML-N ministers Attaullah Tarar and Marriyum Aurangzeb who had blamed PTI founder and ex-PM Imran Khan for the resurgence of terrorism.
“It was Imran Khan who brought terrorism and terrorists back into the country, and for this, he should be held accountable,” Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said, while Information Minister Attaullah Tarar alleged a “nexus” between terrorists and the PTI government in KP.
During the today’s conference, Mr Sanaullah praised the military’s recent actions after the border escalation with Afghan forces and reiterated his call for political forces to stand with the army.
Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025