Pakistan worried by attacks on Turkiye, Azerbaijan

A delegation of Jamaat-i-Islami, led by its chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif.—APP

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of Pakistan on Thursday expressed its grave concerns over the recent missile activity reported in parts of Turkiye and Azerbaijan, observing that it would risk further escalation as well as undermine peace in the region and calling for the need for dialogue to address the matter.

The calls came against the backdrop of an ongoing war between Iran and the US and Israel, which has expanded across the Middle East with Tehran targeting US bases and assets in other countries and Tel Aviv targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

On Thursday, a drone struck an airport building in Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhichevan and exploded. Two people were injured in the incident, for which Azerbaijan held Iran responsible, but Iran has denied involvement in the incident and blames Israel.

On Wednesday, Turkiye summoned the Iranian ambassador after a missile — apparently targeting a Cyprus base — landed in Turkish territory. Iran’s armed forces have also denied firing any missile towards Turkiye.

According to a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari noted that projectiles landing in parts of Turkiye and Azerbaijan risked heightening tensions at a time when stability and dialogue were essential, underscoring the fragility of the regional security environment.

The president urged all con-cer­ned parties to exercise maxim­­um restraint, avoid further escalation and prioritise diplomatic channels to address concerns and differences.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in separate tweets on X expressed his “deep concern” over the attacks on Turkiye and Azerbaijan. He noted that such reprehensible actions risked further escalation and undermined regional peace and stability.

“We call for maximum restraint and emphasise the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to uphold respect for sovereignty and maintain peace and stability in the region,” he added. He expressed solidarity with leadership and people of both Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

In a related development, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Az­­erbaijan’s foreign minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, and reaffirmed Pakis­tan’s solidarity with his country.

During the meeting, Mr Dar underscored the urgent need for de-escalation and stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy for regional peace and stability.

Separately, Mr Dar while speaking to British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, appreciated Com­monwealths close engagement with Pakistan,

However, he conveyed to her that he would be unable to attend the forthcoming Com­mon­wealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting due to the ongoing regional situation.

Pakistanis in Gulf states

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz directed Pakistani embassies in Gulf countries to remain readily available at all times for assistance of Pakistani citizens there amid the prevailing situation in the region.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the evacuation of Pakistanis from Iran and issues related to Pak­istanis residing in Gulf countries, the premier expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for assisting in the evacuation of Pakistanis from Iran.

During the meeting the participants were briefed on the current situation regarding the evacuation of Pakistanis from Iran.

“Pakistani citizens are safely returning home from Iran, and the Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan is fully active in facilitating the process,” said a press release issued by the PM’s Office.

Malaysian, Indonesian leaders

PM Shehbaz held separate telephone conversations with Malay­s­ian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and expressed his serious concern over the ongoing escalation in the Middle East after US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

The premier stressed the need for upholding respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, as enshrined in the UN Charter and international law and urged all parties to exercise restraint, end hostilities and resolve their differences through diplomacy and dialogue.

PM Shehbaz also briefed them on the recent developments in the context of Afghanistan. The leaders agreed to maintain close coordination on all issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jamaat-i-Islami, led by its emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, called on PM Shehbaz and discussed the prevailing situation across the region.

The JI delegation was given an in-camera briefing on the current situation in Iran, Middle East and Afghanistan. It was taken into confidence regarding Pakistan’s diplomatic measures and efforts.

JI leaders Liaqat Baloch, Mian Muhammad Aslam and Asif Luqman Qazi were also part of the delegation.

With input from Syed Irfan Raza

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026