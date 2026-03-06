E-Paper | March 06, 2026

PTI leaders wait in vain for jail meeting

Ikram Junaidi Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:07am
ISLAMABAD: Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) were again not allowed to meet party’s founder, Imran Khan, at Adiala jail on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Salman Akram Raja issued a list of six individuals permitted to meet Imran Khan.

The names included MNA Shahid Khattak, Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Javed Warraich, Adil Bazai, Sohail Sultan and retired major Fayyaz Ahmed. The list was sent to jail authorities in accordance with the direction of the apex court. MNA Shabbir Ali Qureshi, talking to Dawn, said that on Thursday he, along with other leaders, reached Adiala jail but were not allowed to meet the PTI leader.

“We reached there at 1:30pm and informed the jail administration that, as per the court’s directions, we should be allowed to meet Khan Sahib. They told us that names had been forwarded for approval and suggested that we wait,” he said.

Mr Qureshi said they waited until 3pm, the cut-off time for meetings during Ramazan, but were informed that approval for the meeting had not been recei­ved. “So we had no option but to leave. It is unfortunate that party leaders and family members have not been allowed to meet Imran Khan for many months,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

Ikram Junaidi

