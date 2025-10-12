E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Pakistan win toss, opt to bat in first Lahore Test against South Africa

AFP | Dawn.com Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 10:28am
Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood and his South African counterpart Aiden Markram during the toss before the start of the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Oct 12, 2025. — X/The RealPCB
Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood and his South African counterpart Aiden Markram during the toss before the start of the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Oct 12, 2025. — X/The RealPCB
Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood (R) shakes hands with his South African counterpart Aiden Markram during the toss before the start of the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Oct 12, 2025. — AFP
Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood (R) shakes hands with his South African counterpart Aiden Markram during the toss before the start of the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Oct 12, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against South Africa in Lahore on Sunday.

Pakistan entered the match with two frontline spinners in Noman Ali and Sajid Khan. Sajid recovered from viral flu to get the nod, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali will lead the pace attack.

South Africa included three spinners in Simon Harmer, Senuran Muthusamy and Prenelan Subrayen, with Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder to share the new ball.

The second and final Test will be in Rawalpindi from October 20.

Today marks the start of Pakistan’s World Test Championship (WTC) campaign of the 2025-27 cycle, with a spin battle set to take centre stage.

The Shan Masood-led hosts, who finished an embarrassing last in the nine-team table of the 2023-25 WTC, must raise their game significantly in all departments if they are to resist Aiden Markram-captained tourists who claimed their maiden WTC crown by beating Australia in the final at Lord’s last year.

The Gaddafi Stadium did not host any Test in the previous WTC cycle after the venue was used for the third and final Test between Pakistan and Australia in March 2022. South Africa, on their last tour to Pakistan in 2021, lost a two-Test series 2-0.

While both the captains expected a spin-friendly track at the Gaddafi Stadium, there were doubts over the inclusion of key Pakistan off-spinner Sajid, who was suffering from a viral infection but did practise with the team yesteday.

Ahead of the game, Shan said taking 20 wickets, rather than piling up big scores, will be key to winning the Test series. “We don’t want flat tracks where matches end in draws,” he remarked.

In his presser, Markram acknowledged Pakistan’s plan to prepare spinning pitches at home and said that his players were ready for the challenge. “As a team not heavily exposed to these conditions, it is going to be exciting and a great opportunity for us to get things right here.”

Teams:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZ) and Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...
Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...