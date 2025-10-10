Pakistan ‘well-prepared’ to take on South Africa, says Azhar

LAHORE: Pakistan are “well-prepared” to take on World Test Championship (WTC) holders South Africa in the upcoming two-match series, interim red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood said on Thursday.

The series begins at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday, with the second Test scheduled in Rawalpindi from Oct 20. These fixtures mark the start of Pakistan’s 2025-27 WTC campaign after the national side finished bottom of the previous cycle’s standings.

During that period, Pakistan found success at home by preparing rank turners — a strategy that earned them their first home Test series win since 2021, when they beat England 2-1 last year before drawing 1-1 against the West Indies.

With a new campaign underway, Pakistan are set to modify that approach against South Africa.

“It won’t spin like it did during the England and West Indies series,” Azhar told reporters at the iconic venue. “It will definitely spin, but gradually as the match progresses.

“We’ve found a way of winning Test matches at home, and this time, if we keep following our process, I’m hopeful we’ll go a long way in the Championship.”

Pakistan last featured in a Test in January. Taking into account the players’ red-ball rustiness, preparations for the South Africa series began 30 days earlier under Azhar’s supervision at the National Cricket Academy here.

The coach said the camp focused on addressing batting vulnerabilities against spin on turning tracks, but added that “now is the time to execute”, regardless of the opposition’s champion status.

“It’s not about them, it’s about us,” the former all-rounder remarked. “How we manage things and consistently win sessions — that’s our focus.

“They are a quality side, but we have to take care of our own game, which we did during the recent camps. We worked on how to take 20 wickets, how to play Rabada, Jansen, and their spinners.

“I think we are well-prepared after analysing the opposition’s strengths. I’m quite confident.”

Pakistan have naturally opted for a spin-heavy squad, with domestic cricket veteran Asif Afridi named as a potential like-for-like replacement for mainstay Noman Ali.

The left-arm spinner, 38, has taken 57 wickets in 198 first-class matches, but his selection has drawn criticism due to his age. Azhar defended Asif’s inclusion.

“He is part of our squad and not selected just for nets. I don’t know who is objecting,” Azhar said. “If you look back at his performances over the past two years — he took 53 wickets last year and 27 this year, making it 80 in total. I don’t understand what the objection is about.

“Obviously, if someone points out his age, then age is just a number,” he concluded.

